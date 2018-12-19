CAP funding supplementation suggested by Ag Committee

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has published a report recommending that thought be given to supplementing funding for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The suggestion was made in an updated report on Brexit and its impact on Irish agri-food, published by the Oireachtas body today.

The ‘Second Report on the Impact of Brexit on the Irish Agri-Food and Fisheries Sectors’ builds upon the first report, which was published in February 2017.

Commenting on the report, committee chair and TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Pat Deering said: “Brexit is a constantly evolving process and it is for that reason that the joint committee chose to produce a second report.

“Irish agri-food and fisheries sectors will be adversely affected by the UK departure from the EU and the committee wished to publish an up-to-date report on the challenges and potential solutions.”

Advertisement

According to the chairman, the committee recommends that consideration be given to supplementing CAP funding from the Exchequer for the proposed CAP post-2020.

“This measure would insulate farmers from the uncertainty that Brexit has created, which is compounded by concerns over CAP reform,” he added.

Deputy Deering continued: “The committee believes that the potential of the role that state aid could play in guaranteeing the survival of certain sectors should be explored.

State aid could play a role in the survival of those agri-food and fisheries sectors most vulnerable to Brexit.

“This second report should be read in conjunction with our first report on Brexit in order to provide a comprehensive overview of the challenges Brexit gives rise to, as well as the measures the committee believes could help to support and preserve this most important sector.