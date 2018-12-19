Counterfeit Land Cruiser parts worth €500,000 seized in Garda raid
An estimated €500,000 worth of counterfeit car parts for Toyota Land Cruiser were recovered by Gardai in Co. Monaghan yesterday (Tuesday, December 18).
An Garda Siochana attached to Carrickmacross Garda District, assisted by an intellectual property brand protection agency, searched a premises at Drumgoose, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan.
The search was conducted as part of an investigation into the importation and sale of counterfeit car parts in the State.
No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing, according to Gardai.
Marked diesel in Manorhamilton
Yesterday, Gardai in Manorhamilton conducted a number of multi-agency checkpoints alongside custom officers in the area of Manorhamilton and Kinlough.
These checkpoints allow both agencies to work alongside each other in checking for a large number of various offences, according to Gardai.
These multi-agency checkpoints will be ongoing over the Christmas period, Gardai have warned.