Counterfeit Land Cruiser parts worth €500,000 seized in Garda raid

An estimated €500,000 worth of counterfeit car parts for Toyota Land Cruiser were recovered by Gardai in Co. Monaghan yesterday (Tuesday, December 18).

An Garda Siochana attached to Carrickmacross Garda District, assisted by an intellectual property brand protection agency, searched a premises at Drumgoose, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan.

The search was conducted as part of an investigation into the importation and sale of counterfeit car parts in the State.

As a result of the search operation, an estimated €500,000 worth of car parts were seized, consisting mainly of Toyota Land Cruiser jeep bullbars, tail lights, mud flaps, and body panels – all bearing Toyota trademarked logos.

No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing, according to Gardai.

Marked diesel in Manorhamilton

Yesterday, Gardai in Manorhamilton conducted a number of multi-agency checkpoints alongside custom officers in the area of Manorhamilton and Kinlough.

These checkpoints allow both agencies to work alongside each other in checking for a large number of various offences, according to Gardai.

Both An Garda Siochana and customs officers made a number of detections at these checkpoints including: vehicles using marked diesel fuel (green/red diesel); and multiple incidents of no insurance.