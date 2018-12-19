Appeal issued for information after trailer ramps stolen

A business owner from Co. Roscommon is appealing for information after three sets of trailer ramps were stolen from his premises on Monday night, December 17.

Director of Pro Trailers and Machinery in Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Michael Kilmartin explained to AgriLand that the robbery occurred between 11:30pm and 12:00am.

The garage is located in Corrantotan, Lisbrock, Co. Roscommon.

A pair of 2m long aluminium ramps;

A pair of 2.4m long aluminium ramps;

A pair of 3m long, slimline ramps with a 6t capacity. The following items were stolen from the premises on the night of the raid:

Kilmartin noted that the 3m ramps stolen were very unusual: “There probably wouldn’t be another set like them in the country. To describe them they were like two ramps cut in half and then welded together again from the factory; they were extra strong.

“The ramps were for a low-loader trailer,” he explained and he added that the business specialises in selling agri-machinery, trailers and garden machinery.

Kilmartin appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or may have seen the stolen items to contact him on: 086-2751555.

ATM robbery

The news comes following the theft of an ATM from the wall of a bank in Co. Monaghan last weekend.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the incident that happened at about 3:00am on Sunday, December 16 at a Bank of Ireland building on Main Street, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana, a digger was towed to the scene by a JCB Fastrac tractor and trailer.