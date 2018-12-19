2 men arrested following Roscommon incident

Gardai have arrested two men in relation to the confrontation that occurred at a farmhouse in Co. Roscommon in recent days.

As part of an ongoing investigation into an incident at Falsk, Strokestown, on Sunday last (December 16), a number of planned searches were carried out this morning (Wednesday, December 19) across Co. Roscommon, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

During the operation four separate locations, including houses and out-houses, were searched.

One firearm was recovered and a number of vehicles including a lorry and teleporter were seized. Two men aged in their 50s and 60s were arrested and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Castlerea Garda Station.

This morning’s operation follows a number of searches carried out in counties Dublin and Meath on Monday, where members of the Special Detective Unit recovered a number of items including documentation and phones as part of the investigation.

Speaking today at Castlerea Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Tony Healy said:

“We would again like to thank the community for their continued support following recent events in Strokestown and would again appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact us here at Castlerea Garda Station on: 094-9621630; or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800-666-111.”