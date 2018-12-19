Department publishes latest N and P statements to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has released the Nitrogen (N) and Phosphorus (P) Statements for the period January to November, 2018.

According to the department, these statements are particularly useful to allow farmers to plan and ensure compliance with the limits of the nitrates regulations.

Compliance with these regulations means farmers will avoid penalties for breaching the limits of 170kg of nitrogen/ha.

However, the limit for those who hold an approved derogation is 250kg of nitrogen/ha.

Farmers not already registered on the department’s website can do so by logging onto agfood.ie and clicking the ‘Register’ button.

The department has explained that the purpose of the regulations is to protect surface and ground water, including drinking water. The same regulations ban spreading when the ground is frozen or waterlogged, or when heavy rain is expected.

To register a mobile phone number for future SMS text alerts use this link to access the sign-on form; or alternatively, contact your regional office.