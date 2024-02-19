Batches of Sheridans Cheesemongers Wicklow Ban Cheese are being recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to possible bacteria presence.

Batches sold from Sheridan’s Cheese counters in Dunne Stores shops may contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause Listeriosis.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

The best before dates on the effected products is from February 16 to February 25. Image source: FSAI

Listeriosis causes mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, according to the FSAI.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.

FSAI recall

A batch of cookies were recently recalled by the FSAI due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

The specific brand of cookies being recalled are Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies, with a pack size of 105g.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

The cookies that originated in Germany, have a best before date of December 14, 2024 and the batch code on the affected products is: 2334902.