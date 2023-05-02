Several batches of Cadbury chocolate desserts have been recalled due to food safety concerns, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

The affected batches were sold in some Lidl stores and show possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which may cause various symptoms, the FSAI said.

The Cadbury chocolate dessert products affected by the recall are as follows:

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert, 75g, use-by date May 17, 2023;

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, 75g, use-by date May 17, 2023;

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert, 75g, use-by date May 18, 2023.

The Cadbury chocolate dessert products affected by the recall. Image: FSAI

The FSAI has requested retailers to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at the point of sale.

FSAI advice

Consumers have been advised to not eat the implicated batches as they may cause mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, the authority said.

Pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections.

The FSAI said the incubation period, which is the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.