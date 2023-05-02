Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, T.D. has announced that GLAS plus (GLAS+) balancing payments have commenced.
This announcement means that almost €600,000 in balancing payments have been made to over 2,831 participants in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).
The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2022 GLAS+ payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2022.
This is the final year of GLAS payments as the scheme ended on December 31, 2022.
GLAS balancing payments
Announcing the issue of the payments, Minister McConalogue commented: “I am pleased to be in a position to commence these GLAS+ balancing payments this week to over 2,831 farmers.
“This cohort of GLAS participants [has] undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022.
“Today’s payment of almost €600,000 brings to over €1.36 billion the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS. This investment will be surpassed with the ACRES [Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme], where I have secured €1.5 billion for this new flagship environmental scheme.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), payments will continue to issue in outstanding cases on a regular basis.
GLAS Plus balancing payments by county are listed in the table below.
County Total No. of applicants Total net payment Carlow 3 218 Cavan 32 6,853 Clare 372 89,499 Cork 321 77,207 Donegal 269 57,491 Dublin 1 300 Galway 309 52,991 Kerry 514 110,953 Kildare 1 295 Kilkenny 2 502 Laois 31 7,640 Leitrim 88 19,394 Limerick 196 49,002 Longford 4 519 Mayo 335 45,563 Meath 1 300 Monaghan 10 2,036 Offaly 42 9,806 Roscommon 25 4,130 Sligo 51 10,093 Tipperary 123 30,728 Waterford 42 9,391 Westmeath 10 2,141 Wexford 24 4,964 Wicklow 25 3,493 Grand total 2,831 595,551