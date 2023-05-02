Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, T.D. has announced that GLAS plus (GLAS+) balancing payments have commenced.

This announcement means that almost €600,000 in balancing payments have been made to over 2,831 participants in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).

The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2022 GLAS+ payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2022.

This is the final year of GLAS payments as the scheme ended on December 31, 2022.

GLAS balancing payments

Announcing the issue of the payments, Minister McConalogue commented: “I am pleased to be in a position to commence these GLAS+ balancing payments this week to over 2,831 farmers.

“This cohort of GLAS participants [has] undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022.

“Today’s payment of almost €600,000 brings to over €1.36 billion the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS. This investment will be surpassed with the ACRES [Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme], where I have secured €1.5 billion for this new flagship environmental scheme.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), payments will continue to issue in outstanding cases on a regular basis.