Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, T.D. has announced that GLAS plus (GLAS+) balancing payments have commenced. 

This announcement means that almost €600,000 in  balancing payments have been made to over 2,831 participants in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).

The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2022 GLAS+ payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2022.

This is the final year of GLAS payments as the scheme ended on December 31, 2022. 

GLAS balancing payments

Announcing the issue of the payments, Minister McConalogue commented: “I am pleased to be in a position to commence these GLAS+ balancing payments this week to over 2,831 farmers.

“This cohort of GLAS participants [has] undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022.

“Today’s payment of almost €600,000 brings to over €1.36 billion the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS. This investment will be surpassed with the ACRES [Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme], where I have secured €1.5 billion for this new flagship environmental scheme. 

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), payments will continue to issue in outstanding cases on a regular basis.

GLAS Plus balancing payments by county are listed in the table below.

CountyTotal No. of applicantsTotal net payment
Carlow3218
Cavan326,853
Clare37289,499
Cork32177,207
Donegal26957,491
Dublin1300
Galway30952,991
Kerry514110,953
Kildare1295
Kilkenny2502
Laois317,640
Leitrim8819,394
Limerick19649,002
Longford4519
Mayo33545,563
Meath1300
Monaghan102,036
Offaly429,806
Roscommon254,130
Sligo5110,093
Tipperary12330,728
Waterford429,391
Westmeath102,141
Wexford244,964
Wicklow253,493
Grand total2,831595,551
Data: DAFM
