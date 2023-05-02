Eurogene AI Services has today (Tuesday, May 2) announced the appointment of Eamonn Coleman as its new national sales manager.

Coleman has over 25 years of experience with the Co. Tipperary based company having previously worked as an area manager and a breeding advisor.

Eurogene said that Coleman has an extensive knowledge of the agricultural industry and a deep understanding of its customers’ needs.

Manager

In his new role as national sales manager, Eamonn Coleman will lead the company’s sales team and be responsible for developing and executing the company’s sales strategy.

He will also work closely with the sales and technician teams to understand their needs and help them to achieve their goals.

Commenting on his appointment, Eamonn Coleman said: “I am excited to take on this new role and lead the sales team at Eurogene.

“I have been part of the company for over 25 years and I am passionate about the products and services we offer to our customers.

“I am looking forward to working with our team to drive growth and success for the company,” he said.

Eurogene

Chief executive of Eurogene AI Services, Larry Burke added: “We are thrilled to have Eamonn take on this role.

“His deep knowledge of the industry and his commitment to our customers make him

the ideal candidate to lead our sales team.

“We are confident that he will help us continue to grow and provide outstanding service,” Burke said.

Eurogene provides bovine reproductive technologies for the dairy and beef industries and aims to help farmers to maximise the genetic potential of their herds.