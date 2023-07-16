By Barbara Collins

Have you noticed that a certain South American animal is more and more common in our fields? Farm diversification projects increasingly feature the serene alpaca.

Paul McDonnell owns Hushabye Alpaca Farm in the midlands. He comes from a farming background in Co. Galway. His father had a beef farm near Mount Talbot.

Paul settled in the Slieve Bloom Mountains area and bought some land beside his house in Killeigh, Co. Offaly.

“I suppose I was an early adopter,” Paul said. “Around 13 years ago, I bought some alpacas. I bought three pet males. A herd needs to be a minimum of three because they are very sociable animals.

“There weren’t many alpacas in Ireland before 2020 but I wanted to start a breeding programme.”

Alpaca farm

The herd now numbers 75. The intervening years were spent building it up and discovering their potential.

As well as making money from selling male and female alpaca babies, known as crias, the fleece of the alpaca is prized for its wool.

“We sell the raw fleeces to individual craft spinners, and we get some spun into yarn which we use in workshops,” Paul continued.

“You can book a session with the designer, Trish Kerr, and knit something or people can come and see what a working alpaca stud farm is like in action. We encourage questions so they can see if alpaca farming could be for them.

“They would see the importance of a good feeding regime and husbandry programme,” Paul added.

Breeding

Paul said the reason why they are growing in popularity is because they can be bred for the fleece or as an alternative livestock enterprise. The Inca reared them in Peru, South America.

“No one breeds alpacas for meat, it is entirely for the fleece. They are a stoic animal. They don’t tend to display illness until it is too late, which is why a strict husbandry regime is key,” he said.

“Prior to purchasing, people are advised to undergo a husbandry course so they know how to take care of the animals.”

Prices vary from €1,500 for a male and €4,500 for a female alpaca.

“I keep in touch with anyone who buys from me, often for years afterwards, mostly through the Alpaca Association of Ireland,” Paul said.

“I see it very much as a passion project and a lifestyle choice. I think that is the way for the vast majority of people.”

Alpaca fleece

Jessica Leonard owns Teacup Farm in Co. Mayo. It is a biodiverse, nature-based farm system including no-dig vegetable gardens. Jessica Leonard

Teacup studio, which is on site, is where alpaca fleeces are made into soft, durable textiles. She is a member of the Alpaca Association of Ireland.

“I come from a textile, biology, and animal behaviour and learning background, but many of those in our Alpacas of Connacht regional group are primarily cattle or sheep farmers who keep small herds of alpacas as well,” Jessica explained.

“People are drawn to them because they are fascinating creatures and I think popularity is on the rise because of both peer-to-peer and highly experienced education and training support available all over Ireland.

“We can share resources, learn about husbandry, take fibre classes, and build friendships. Alpaca people are generally a friendly and supportive bunch,” she added.

Jessica explained that alpacas are curious and charming animals with a soft fleece in 22 different colours and patterns ranging from white to true black.

They have the potential to produce an extremely fine fibre that is soft on the skin and can be used in next-to-skin clothing production.

They tend to be light on the land because of their soft foot pads and because they have efficient digestive systems – requiring relatively fewer calories in relation to their body weight – their manure is excellent and is used directly in the garden and can even be made into fuel briquettes.

Accommodation

Jessica said that alpacas are “very well suited to the Irish climate, but they do need field shelters for their well-being and to protect their fibre from potential rain damage”.

“They become highly stressed when separated from their herd and should be kept in groups of three at a minimum, separated into male and female groups.

“Shearing once yearly in the late spring is essential for both their welfare and to harvest their fibre.”

In terms of the potential to make a living with agri-tourism/fleeces, Jessica said: ”Like anything, you must know your market, but many farms are making a very good living through diversified projects that include meet-and-greets or alpaca walking.

“Keep in mind that some alpacas do not like to be walked (and don’t forget that they spit), so it depends on choosing the right animals and gently teaching them to walk with you.

“The fleeces are lovely to work with and I do process my own, but it can be a challenge to process any fibre here on a larger scale, whether it be sheep’s wool, alpaca, or flax, since our textile industry took a hard hit over the past 30 or so years,” she said.