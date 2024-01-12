Irish Seed Savers, the non-profit organisation which works on the conservation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, are currently recruiting for a head of the heritage seed bank.

The charity focuses on Ireland’s heritage food crops, open-pollinated seed and apple trees, while promoting sustainable food systems through training, education and public awareness campaigns.

Along with the conservation work, Irish Seed Savers produces Irish heritage apple trees and organic open-pollinated seed for sale to ensure the organisation’s financial viability.

Seed bank

The head of the Heritage Seed Bank will be based at Capparoe, Scariff, Co. Clare and will oversee the management and budget of the facility.

The successful candidate will plan and manage the growing of seeds and agree what new additions can be accepted to the Irish Seed Savers’ collection.

Advertisement

They will trial new varieties and select the varieties to be included in the annual seed catalogue.

They will also work with the management team on identifying and securing funding for research, development and conservation.

The full time permanent position comes with a salary of between €40,000-45,000 which will be based on previous experience.

Applicants will be expected to hold a postgraduate degree (MSc) or equivalent in botany, ecology, plant genetics or a related discipline.

Gardener

Irish Seed Savers is also recruiting for a head gardener to maintain and develop the organisation’s heritage seed gardens.

Advertisement

The full time role, also based at Scariff, comes with a salary of €36,000 and will involve collaboration with the seed bank team for the planning, growing, maintenance and harvesting of heritage seed crops.

Candidates should hold a horticultural qualification, at a minimum of level 7, or have equivalent experience.

They should also have at least three years’ management experience, along with experience in organic vegetable production, seed-to-seed production and long-term soil fertility management.

The closing date for both applications is Thursday, February 1, 2024.