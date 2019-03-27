Free computer training for farmers in Tullamore library

A free computer training course targeted at farmers is set to commence tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 28) in Tullamore Library, Co. Offaly.

The five-week training course is being offered by rural development organisation Irish Rural Link every Thursday morning from 10:30am to 12:30pm for five weeks.

Some of the areas to be covered in the course will include basic computer skills, internet searching, setting up email accounts and shopping online.

According to the organisers, the overall aim of the programme is to get more farmers online.

The course will also be showing farmers how to complete tasks such as calf and herd registration online.

Training is provided by qualified computer tutors who are themselves trained in delivering the course, after the ‘Train the trainers’ course on Agfood.ie.

Booking for the course is essential, and more information is available by contacting Veronica on: 087 9480498.

Over 5,000 rural dwellers have been assisted in making the transition online, courtesy of basic computer training courses hosted by Irish Rural Link in recent years.

The basic computer skills training is provided as part of the ‘Getting Citizens Online’ programme.

1,200 farmers have availed of IT skills training – which covers basic computer skills such as setting up email accounts and online banking, as well as herd registration and herd movement – since June 2017.