Despite improvements in clearing the backlog in issuing forestry licences, there is “still some way to go” before long-standing applications are finalised.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which has acknowledged the recent progress on clearing applications and the increase in licence output.

In September of last year, there were around 4,700 licences held up in the approval process for more than 120 days. At present, that figure is down to around 1,700.

However, there are still some 885 licence applications which have been in the system and not seen approval for over 13 months.

Jason Fleming, the association’s farm forestry chairperson, said today (Tuesday, October 18): “The target set down for licences to be cleared is four months. There should be no forest licence applications pending a decision for longer, unless additional information has been requested.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently working through licences that have been in the system for more than two years, which is well outside the target, and they hope to clear these soon,” Fleming added.

“Ultimately it is going to take time for farmers’ confidence in the system to be restored.”

The IFA farm forestry chair said that many farmers in forestry “are very annoyed” that they were unable to benefit from “exceptional timber prices” in 2021 as a result of the delay in issuing forestry licences.

According to the IFA, the price of sawlogs has dropped by 20% compared to 2021.

Afforestation licences for new plantings issued so far this year covers an area of 3,941ha, while 2,003ha have been planted, according to the department.

The number of afforestation licences issued up until the end of September this year is 47% higher than last year.

A total of 534 afforestation licences have been issued so far in 2022, including 238 in the third quarter (Q3).

This represents an increase of 107 afforestation licences on Q2. However, output still remains below the Q3 target of 260 licences.