‘Follow-on’ livestock seaweed supplement launched

A recently-formed seaweed production company based in Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, has added a new product to its range.

According to a statement from the company, Sealac Limited have released another product into the animal health market – adding to its existing range – following the company’s launch last month.

The product ‘Follow-on Flake’ is a specifically formulated 100% pure organic seaweed flake, suitable for all cattle and sheep.

According to the company – which operates in the west of the country – the product “contains over 60 minerals, vitamins, and trace elements, and helps to stimulate appetite, energy, general health and wellbeing”.

The company’s director, Jennifer Dempsey, explained: “Farmers that have already used seaweed have remarked on the excellent condition in their animal’s appearance, in addition to their health.”

Advertisement

The product is available in 1.5kg, 8kg, and 20kg sizes, and online at sealac.ie

The founder of Sealac, Martin Dempsey, outlined: “To produce the best quality, we had to invest into a new seaweed drying technique, that protects the qualities during the process, and delivers product the animals like.

Combined with our milling process we manufacture a very special flake formulation and call it ‘Follow-on Flake’.

Concluding, he remarked: “Already we have supplied many farmers with this product, including organic farmers, for dairy, cattle and sheep, and we have excellent results.”

Sealac’s products are available online at www.sealac.ie and in many farming outlets nationwide.