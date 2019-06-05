Learner drivers: What does the law say about tractors?

The topic of learner drivers (in cars) needing to be accompanied by qualified drivers has been prominent in the national media lately. We were curious to find out if there is a clear position with regard to tractors.

This is pertinent, given that many modern tractors are now fitted with second seats (albeit smaller, fold-away seats in many instances).

It prompted us to ask the RSA (Road Safety Authority) the following:

Question: Is a person driving an agricultural tractor with either a category B or W learner permit required to be accompanied by a qualified person in the category, if the tractor is not fitted with a second seat (i.e. a passenger or ‘buddy’ seat)? Is a person driving an agricultural tractor with either a category B or W learner permit required to be accompanied by a qualified person in the category, if the tractorfitted with a second seat (i.e. a passenger or ‘buddy’ seat)? Answer: A person driving an agricultural tractor with either a category B or W learner permit is not required to be accompanied by a qualified person in the category.

We also posed this conundrum:

Question: Is a person driving an agricultural tractor with either a category B or W learner permit required to be accompanied by a qualified person in the category, if the tractor is fitted with a second seat (i.e. a passenger or ‘buddy’ seat)? Is a person driving an agricultural tractor with either a category B or W learner permit required to be accompanied by a qualified person in the category, if the tractorfitted with a second seat (i.e. a passenger or ‘buddy’ seat)? Answer: If you are a learner in the work vehicle / land tractor category, you are not allowed to carry a passenger unless the passenger is a qualified driver and the vehicle is constructed or adapted to carry a passenger.

Meanwhile, in a related topic, the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) also published some timely questions and answers, in a bid to clear up lingering confusion (regarding the use of L and/or N plates).

L-plate and N-plate questions and answers for tractor drivers: