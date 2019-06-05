Stolen digger recovered by Gardaí

A digger which was stolen from a premises in Co. Monaghan earlier this week has been recovered, Gardaí have confirmed.

The digger, which was stolen in the Newbliss area of the county in the early hours of Monday morning, June 3, was successfully recovered, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement on the matter, local Gardaí said:

We would like to thank the members of the community who were vigilant and assisted in its recovery.

“It is so important if you see anything that you feel is suspicious to report it to your local Garda station immediately,” the Garda statement concluded.

Advertisement

JCB recovered in Germany

Meanwhile, last week it emerged that a JCB which was stolen from a premises in Co. Longford two weeks ago has been returned to its owner after it was tracked and recovered from Germany.

The owner of the machine, Longford businessman Mike Mulleady, spoke to local radio station Shannonside about the sequence of events, which ultimately led to the return of his teleporter – believed to be worth in the region of €50,000.

Stolen from a site in Ballymahon on Monday, May 13 last, a tracker on the JCB was activated a few days after it had been taken, showing its location at the time to be Dublin Port.

Mulleady told Shannonside that the tracker was utilised to find the teleporter – which travelled first from Dublin to Rotterdam in the Netherlands before continuing to Germany – where it was stopped and recovered near Hamburg.