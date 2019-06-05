Funding earmarked for carbon monoxide alarms of rural vulnerable

Funding to install carbon monoxide alarms in the homes of elderly, isolated and vulnerable people in rural areas has been allocated by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The minister has allocated €115,000 from the Dormant Accounts Fund to supply carbon monoxide alarms to Muintir na Tíre groups, according to An Garda Síochána.

Muintir will install the alarms in people’s homes on a voluntary basis, a Garda spokesperson added.

According to Muintir, this programme is aimed at persons who do not have existing alarms and do not have the resources to install alarms themselves.

It will be rolled out through Muintir Community Alert Groups and community councils.

These groups will apply for alarms for residents in their areas. The products in question are battery powered alarms so installation is straightforward, according to the rural organisation.

Eligible groups can apply using forms available on the Muintir na Tíre website.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development Seán Canney announced additional funding of €6.5 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund to support disadvantaged groups across the country yesterday.

In total the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2019 allocates funding to six measures across three departments.

Funding is being provided for three measures relating to sports and physical activity measures for disadvantage persons, while further monies will be earmarked to support the Big Brother Big Sister youth mentoring programme, Men’s Sheds organisations and eight LGBTI community organisations.

The measures will provide much needed support for economically, educationally and socially disadvantaged groups and the disabled, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development.