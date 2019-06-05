New rain warning issued for 7 counties

A new Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for seven counties by Met Éireann.

Issued this morning, Wednesday, June 5, at 8:00am, the alert will be valid from 9:00am today through to 9:00am tomorrow morning in the north and west of the country.

The warning affects counties: Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; and Sligo, according to the national meteorological office.

In these counties another 25 to 32mm of rainfall is expected over 24 hours, Met Éireann warns.

Turning to the rest of the country, most areas will be cloudy with spells of rain today, according to the weather forecaster.

The rain will be heavy and persistent – especially across the north and west with further spot flooding in places.

The better dry spells today will occur over Munster with a few sunny spells, but heavy showers are a possibility too. There will be moderate to fresh north-west winds and it will be cool today, with highest temperatures staying at 10° to 15°.

Further heavy rain is expected overnight – again especially over the north and west. There will be good dry spells over southern counties with clear spells, according to Met Éireann.

Lowest temperatures will range from a cold 2° during clear spells in the south to 7° or 8° in the north. There will be some fog patches inland and in the south, with moderate north-west winds expected.

It will be mostly cloudy again tomorrow with further outbreaks of rain in most places – most persistent in the north-west.

The rain will turn showery generally, but some heavy outbreaks are still possible anywhere.

There will be good dry spells too, with the better sunny spells in the south.