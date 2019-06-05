Tributes paid to young Tipperary farmer following tragic passing

Tributes have been paid to a young farmer from Annacarty, Co. Tipperary, who was tragically killed following a road accident in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 2.

Sean Breen – who was 24 years-of-age – has been described by his friends as “a central figure in the community”.

He was described as a keen mechanic and “a fine art on a tractor”. Sean was said to have been known in farmyards around the region from his work spreading lime and delivering bales of straw.

Advertisement

He was an active member of his local Macra na Feirme club, as well as his local hurling club – Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill.

Locals have described Sean’s tragic passing as a “huge loss to the farming community, the rural community and the GAA community in Co. Tipperary”.

According to a post on RIP.ie, Sean will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Breda; brother Kevin; his girlfriend Norm; Kevin’s girlfriend Siobhan; uncles Neil and Jimmy; aunts Nora, Genieve, Margaret, Marian, Nonie, Bernie and Stacia; uncles-in-law; aunts-in-law; cousins; relatives; neighbours; and a wide circle of friends.