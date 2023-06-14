Ensuring that milk quality in maintained at a high standard on dairy farms is a major focus for farmers throughout the lactation.

A number of factors contribute to milk quality, including genetics, weather, facilities, and management of cows.

Although genetics can be improved this takes time, and during the current lactation the focus should be on the management of the cows and the milking facilities.

Milk quality

To ensure that the highest quality milk is delivered to the co-op, there are a number of areas that farmers should focus on.

The first area to focus on is the clusters and claw pieces. All the rubber should be checked and changed if damaged or cracked.

It may also be time to change the liners as on average, they will need to be changed at least twice/year.

When inspecting or changing the rubber in the parlour you should also check the vacuum line to ensure that their is no build-up of milk residue.

Advertisement

If there is residue you should speak with whoever services your parlour about getting it cleaned.

Ensure that the air hole in the claw piece isn’t blocked; open the claw piece and ensure that there is no build up on the inside either.

Bulk tank

An area that can cause a lot problems around milk quality is the bulk tank, after hard work getting it into the tank it could result in major issues.

If a bulk tank isn’t kept clean, bacteria will get established and these can negatively affect product quality and reduce product shelf life.

Milk should be stored at 4° ideally to minimise any chance of bacterial growth, but if milk stays over 6° for any length of time bacteria growth will be very rapid.

Water supply can be an issue that can impact cooling capacity in warmer times, especially when cows are consuming large amounts of water.

Ensure your water supply is sufficient for the dairy, the plate cooler and the bulk tank.

Advertisement

If a bulk tank is still agitating and trying to cool milk hours after milking, this not only sees bacteria grow but is very energy inefficient and will cause buttering in the milk.

Cleaning

You should be checking the cleaning cycle and process on your machine regularly to ensure that it is working properly.

When using chemicals and detergents in the wash ensure the right amount is used; if an auto wash is being used ensure that the wash is calibrated correctly.

Water has to be at least 75° and 55° at dumping. Make sure you have enough hot water so that you can do a hot wash of both the tank and the parlour on collection days.

You should also be focusing on the cows and how clean they are when clusters are attached.

Cows with dirty udders need to be clean before attachment, the clipping of tails can also help to reduce bacterial load.