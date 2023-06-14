Irish calf exports in the first 22 weeks of this year have increased considerably with numbers up 29,900 head on the same time period of last year and 58,000 head on the same time in 2021.

The news comes as overall Irish cattle exports are up 28,500 head on last year. The largest increases have been seen in the calf and weanling categories which are up by 19% and 28% respectively on last year.

Store and adult cattle exports, on the other hand, are down by 18% and 11% respectively.

The table below gives a breakdown of Irish cattle exports by type for the first 22 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)

2019 was a record year for Irish calf export numbers with approximately 200,000 calves exported. 2023 has been a challenging year for Irish calf exports with the closure of a French lairage during peak calf export season but numbers have performed strongly despite this.

Looking at destination markets for Irish cattle, the Netherlands remains the strongest market with just over 99,000 head of Irish cattle (primarily calves) being exported to the country in the first 22 weeks of this year.

This is followed by Spain and Italy with growth seen in both countries also this year.

Last month, Agriland reported that Viastar had exported a consignment of cattle to Israel,the first consignment of Irish cattle to be exported directly to Israel, with data available as far back as 1995. The market reopened to Irish cattle in November of last year.

The table below shows live Irish cattle exports by destination in the first 22 weeks of 2021, 2022, and 2023: Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, the largest percentage increases have been seen from the destinations Poland and Hungary with exports to these countries up by 329% and 250% respectively.