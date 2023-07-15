Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan, hosted its weekly general sheep sale on Wednesday evening (July 12) with approximately 70 lots of sheep on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Ballyjamesduff Mart’s Paul Sheridan said the sale was composed primarily of fat lambs, but added that there was a noticeable number of lighter-type lambs on offer in the sale too.

Commenting on the trade, Sheridan said he believes farmers are securing “a clear price premium for fat lambs at the mart” currently. These 2 lambs had an average weight of 41kg and sold for €137/head These 3 lambs had an average weight of 51kg and sold for €162/head These 4 lambs had an average weight of 48kg and sold for €158/head These 4 breeding ewes had an average weight of 64kg and sold for €108/head

“The mart trade is flying. It’s well, well ahead of factory prices. It’s ahead by up to €10-12/head in some cases,” he said.

He explained his theory: “If you work it out, there’s lambs making €7.60-7.70/kg at the mart but the factory price is currently at €7.10/kg

“For example, we had a good batch of lambs here on Wednesday, they were 46kg and they made made €156/head.

“If you work out them lambs being paid for 21kg carcass weight at €7.10/kg it’s only €149. That’s €7/head more for them at the mart than they would make in the factory – in that particular bunch of lambs alone.” These 9 lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €152 These 2 Zwartble ewes had an average weight of 70kg and sold for €88 each This fat ewe weighed 84kg and sold for €134 These 8 lambs weighted 44kg and sold for €150 These 11 lambs weighed 45kg and sold for €150 These ewe lambs had an average weight of 37kg and sold for €113 each

He said there is “a good share of factory agents who are very active” at the sale, and added that buyers remain “very anxious” for heavy ewes but that they’re just not as plentiful.

“The 40-42kg lambs are making anything from €129-137 and the fleshy 43kg and upwards lambs are fetching as far as €144-145. A real good fleshy lamb around 45-46 kg is making anything from €155-160/head,” he said.

“A good 90kg fat ewe is coming into €162-163/head. Now, they are back a bit on what they peaked at, but then you’re buying breeding hoggets from €150/head up.”

He said there is also an impressive trade for the lighter-type lambs on offer in the sale.

“Light lambs are a good trade too. The 37-38kg lambs are making €128-132/head. It’s a fair good touch to be getting for them and it seems some farmers are availing of the strong prices now for light lambs.

“Farmers seem to be out buying them for feeding. The 32-33kg lambs are making around €116-117/head,” Sheridan said.

Breeding ewe and ram sales at Ballyjamesduff

Ballyjamesduff Mart is set to host its annual show and sale of breeding hoggets and ewes on Wednesday, August 2.

The mart venue will also host a show and sale of breeding rams on Wednesday, August 9.

Two sale rings will be in action both nights with breeding stock in one ring and the general sheep sale in another ring.