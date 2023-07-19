Five Eastern European countries have signed a position demanding the extension of a ban on Ukrainian grain imports until the end of the year, according to Poland’s agriculture minister.

Agriculture ministers in the five “frontline countries” affected by Ukrainian grain exports – Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia – met today (Wednesday, July 19).

Current restrictions on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed in five countries will be phased out by the EU on September 15.

However, products can currently continue to circulate in or transit via these five member states by means of a common customs transit procedure or go to a country or territory outside the EU.

Poland’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Robert Telus said “we must develop tools for the future that will allow us to build food security in our countries”.

“Restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine have not reduced transit. In February, the transit of wheat and corn amounted to 114,000t, in June already to 260,000t.

“Therefore, the decision of the EU to open the borders on September 15 is not substantively justified,” according to Minister Telus.

Tension among farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine had been increasing over the past months amid high imports from the country which has caused problems for local farmers.

Ukrainian grain

Following Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal, the EU said it will “spare no efforts” to continue to support the delivery of goods to global markets through its solidarity lanes.

Grain exports through Romania and Poland, for example, have also been suggested by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as an option to continue grain exports from Ukraine.

However, farmers in both countries as well as in other countries neighbouring Ukraine previously protested against grain imports from the country.

Stating that Ukraine has already begun harvesting more than two million tonnes of grain, the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) said:

“Western ports will be loaded with their own grain, with very limited opportunities for Ukrainian exports. It is not surprising that Russia decided to withdraw from the grain deal now.”

Nine million tonnes of grain which was not exported last season remain on the market, however, there is enough capacity to store 44 million tonnes of grain, UAC head Andriy Dykun said.

Black Sea Grain Initiative

Grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk were subject to “targeted air attacks carried out by Russia” overnight, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure in Ukraine.

Both ports were among the three ports from which over 32 million tonnes of grain were exported under the Black Sea Grain Initiative which ended following Russia’s withdrawal.

“The attack on grain terminals is an aggressive act against the world. The goal of Russian actions is to disrupt grain supply routes to global markets. For two nights in a row, rf has been conducting targeted missile attacks on grain terminals in ports involved in the #BSGI. The infrastructure of International & Ukrainian traders and carriers was damaged. The terrorist state is at war not only w/ 🇺🇦, but also w/ the people of… pic.twitter.com/0scbcAN4ZJ— Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) July 19, 2023

“This terrorist state is not only at war with Ukraine but also with the people of Africa and Asia, for whom this grain is a matter of survival.

“Protecting the grain and port infrastructure is essential for peace and, above all, for ensuring global food security,” Minister for Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Low-income countries received 2.5% of the over 32 million tonnes of grain exported under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to figures by the United Nations (UN).