Low-income countries received 2.5% of the over 32 million tonnes of grain exported under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to figures by the United Nations (UN).

Russia withdrew from the grain deal, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to allow Ukraine export grain from three Black Sea ports, yesterday (Monday, July 17).

In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised that over 70% of total exports under the initiative went to high-income and upper-middle income countries.

The implementation of the deal and the agreement with the UN to facilitate the unimpeded export of Russian food and fertiliser to global markets has been “disappointing”, the ministry said.

Black Sea Grain Initiative

Following Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the continuation of the initiative in a “trilateral format”.

President Zelenskyy made the proposal to continue the deal without Russia in a letter sent to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

“Ukraine, the UN and Turkey can jointly ensure the operation of the food corridor and the inspection of vessels,” the president of Ukraine said on Twitter.

Guterres said Russia’s decision “will strike a blow to people in need everywhere”, and stressed that the “goal must continue to be enhancing global food security and global food price stability”.

“We will stay fixed on finding pathways for solutions. There is simply too much at stake in a hungry and hurting world,” the UN secretary-general said.

Grain exports

China has been the main destination for cargo exports of Ukrainian grain at 8 million tonnes, followed by Spain at 6 million tonnes and Turkey at 3.2 million tonnes.

The grain deal has allowed the World Food Programme (WFP) to transport more than 725,000t of wheat to Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, the UN said. Source: Joint Coordination Centre (JCC)

The EU condemned Russia’s decision to terminate the grain deal, and urged the country to immediately resume implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“With its decision, Russia is further exacerbating the global food security crisis it created by its war of aggression against Ukraine and its blockade of Ukrainian sea ports.

“Russia must cease illegally blocking Ukrainian sea ports and allow freedom of navigation on the Black Sea,” the EU said in a statement.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been “crucial” for ensuring the export of Ukraine’s grain to global markets, “helping vulnerable populations in need”, according to the EU.

Global food prices declined over the last year, bringing the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Food Price Index down by 23% from the peak reached in March 2022, the EU said.

“Russia continues weaponising food and is solely responsible for disruptions of grain deliveries worldwide and fuelling food price inflation globally,” the EU said.

The EU will “spare no efforts” to continue to support the timely and stable delivery of all goods, especially agricultural products to global markets through EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes.

Taoiseach

Speaking after Russia’s exit from the grain deal in Brussels, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he does not expect another spike in inflation following the country’s exit.

He suggested that there are “other ways” to get grain out of Ukraine, for example through Romania and Poland. However, farmers in both countries previously protested against grain imports from Ukraine.

“If the Russians persist in this policy of preventing Ukraine from exporting grain, exporting fertiliser, then we have to find other ways to get the grain out,” the Taoiseach said.

“What Russia has done is very wrong, it is not just going to affect people in Ukraine, it is going to affect people in the poorest parts of the world.

“The poorest people in the world across the Global South are going to be most adversely affected by food shortages and by fertiliser shortages,” the Taoiseach said.