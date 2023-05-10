With the deadline of the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications just over a fortnight away, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, has urged farmers to submit their applications as soon as possible.

The BISS deadline of midnight on Monday, May 29, is also the deadline for the related submission of applications for a range of other schemes including the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, the National Reserve and Transfers of Entitlements.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said that it has been helping farmers to make their applications in recent weeks through its in-person BISS clinics at locations around the country.

The DAFM has planned further BISS clinics through the month of May. The BISS clinics will take place from 11:00a.m until 6:00p.m. Date Location Venue Tuesday, May 16 Cavan, Co. Cavan DAFM office Wednesday, May 17 Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim DAFM office Thursday, May 18 Tuam, Co. Galway Ard Rí House Hotel Tuesday, May 23 Mitchelstown, Co. Cork Firgrove Hotel Wednesday, May 24 Nenagh, Co. Tipperary Abbey Court Hotel Thursday, May 25 Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny Spring Hill Court Hotel

Farmers can also contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on; 057 867 4422. The lines will be open for extended hours in the run up to the application deadline as follows:

Between 9:15a.m and 12 midnight on Monday, May 22 (SCEP closing date);

Between 9:15a.m and 9:00p.m from Tuesday, May 23 to Friday, May 26;

Between 9:30a.m and 5:00p.m on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28;

Between 9:15a.m and 12 midnight on Monday, May 29.

The DAFM offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers from now until the BISS closing date of May 29, 2023.

BISS applications

Farmers must apply for BISS and other area-based payments using the department’s online facility (agfood.ie).

They must log onto the website and click on the BISS/area-based schemes link to start their applications.

Alternatively, farmers can contact a Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved advisor to make the application on their behalf.

Should farmers wish to contact the DAFM in relation to online applications they can do so at: