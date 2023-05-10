Tirlán collected 3.2 billion litres of raw milk and processed 95 million litres across the peak week according to its 2022 annual report, which also revealed that the highest amount of milk payments was paid out in Kilkenny.

Latest figures published today (Wednesday, May 10) also highlight that it paid out more than €1.9 billion to more than 4,300 farm families for milk – which was a 40% increase on 2021.

However milk volumes were slightly back by 0.5% over the calendar year according to latest financial figures from the cooperative.

According to Jim Bergin, Tirlán’s chief executive, the “payments demonstrate the huge importance of the cooperative as a major economic driver of the rural economy”.

The CEO said the co-op now “underpins more than 17,500 jobs” across the country.

Bergin added:

“Our business makes a difference to our communities, with a significant economic

multiplier effect driving further local employment and prosperity.

“In milk and grain payments alone, Tirlán underpins over €3 billion of economic activity in our rural economies.”

The lion’s share of milk payments in 2022 went to Co. Kilkenny, the co-op’s home county where more than €345 million was paid by Tirlán to farm families. Next was Co. Waterford where €283 million was paid out and then Co. Tipperary where payments totalled €244 million.

This shows that nearly €900 million was paid out by Tirlán for milk across just three counties.

Bergin said that the co-op had “worked to fulfil” its commitments to farm families and to “strengthen” its position in comparative milk price leagues.

“Amid stronger prices on global commodity markets, our co-op paid an actual average price of 63c/L (including VAT) for the year,” he added.

Tirlán today reported that its pre-tax profits had jumped to €52.2 million in the first year of its transition to a 100% farmer-owned co-op.

In its first set of annual results the Kilkenny head-quartered co-op reported a turnover of €3.06 billion against the backdrop of “supply chain constraints and high inflation”, according to Bergin.

“Our results are reflected in a strong end-of-year balance sheet, with total equity attributable to shareholders standing at €1.2 billion.

“We are very pleased in our first year as Tirlán to have delivered the highest milk and grain prices in our history,” he added.