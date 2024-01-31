Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has indicated that the finalised version of the National Biomethane Strategy will be published by the end of March.

As Agriland reported yesterday, a draft version of the strategy was published so that interested parties can comment on it during a public consultation period, which will be open until February 27.

Minister McConalogue said that the consultation will “inform the final strategy, which we will publish at the end of Q1 (quarter 1) 2024”.

The purpose of the National Biomethane Strategy is to deliver on targets set by government under the Climate Action Plan to develop a biomethane industry here that will deliver 5.7TWh/year of gas – around 10% of Ireland’s current natural gas demand.

Stakeholders are asked to give their views on how a biomethane industry can be customised to an Irish perspective.

Minister McConalogue said: “The development of an indigenous biomethane industry will provide diversification opportunities for livestock farmers; reduced emissions from animal wastes; biobased fertiliser that will replace chemical fertiliser; as well as a unique opportunity to improve water quality in Ireland.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the consultation builds on analysis and engagement that has already been undertaken, involving 60 stakeholder groups.

The meetings with these stakeholders informed the initial draft strategy.

Also commenting on the strategy and consultation, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said: “The National Biomethane Strategy will be agri-led and farmer-centric, with a focus on the supply of sustainable feedstocks.

“Public consultation is an important element of the policy development process and this consultation provides an opportunity for stakeholders to submit their views in relation to upscaling the biomethane industry in Ireland and any related issues stakeholders may have,” Minister Ryan added.

Biomethane strategy welcomed

The publication of the draft strategy has been welcomed by renewable energy business Local Power, whose managing director, Pat Smith, said: “I welcome the key finding in the strategy document that the biomethane sector will deliver major benefits for the farming community.

“These will include helping Irish farming reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG), and profitable diversification opportunities including reducing reliance on expensive imported fertiliser purchases,” Smith added.

He called on the government to provide realistic capital grant supports that will allow economically scaled projects to proceed.

“Grant supports of 40% to 50% will be critical to ensure that biomethane projects can be financed and banked within the country. These levels of supports will also help on reducing costs for business who will have to purchase the biomethane produced to meet their renewable heat obligations,” Smith said.