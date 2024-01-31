Following the return of a ship to Australia that was en route to the Middle East, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has been addressing concerns over the welfare of the cattle and sheep on board.

The ship, named MV Bahijah, is loaded with an estimated 15,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle, and is currently anchored off Fremantle, a port city in western Australia (WA).

On January 20, the DAFF confirmed it had directed the exporter that the consignment be immediately returned to Australia due to the “the worsening security situation” in the Red Sea.

The DAFF announced today (Wednesday, January 31) that “all reports to date indicate that there are no signs of any significant health or welfare concerns with the livestock on board”.

Two independent veterinarians visited the vessel today to inspect the livestock and facilities, and the DAFF will review their findings and consider their next steps.

Australia’s chief veterinary officer, Dr. Beth Cookson said : “The exporter’s registered veterinarian is on board the vessel and is recording details of the health and welfare of the livestock.

“While we have found those reports are encouraging, the department has also engaged veterinarians to travel to the vessel and review conditions on board for additional due diligence.”

Dr. Cookson said they are focused on “achieving an optimal outcome for the health and wellbeing of the livestock on board, while at the same time, preserving Australia’s pristine biosecurity status”.

Next steps

The next steps for the livestock carrying vessel are currently being assessed by the Australian department, and the exporter.

The DAFF stated: “This morning, the exporter provided supporting information to the department to support their application to unload some animals in Australia prior to re-exporting the remaining animals on board the vessel.

“The department is assessing this application as a priority, including working closely with our trading partners to ensure any decision to re-export the animals would be supported by the intended market.”

The re-export of these animals, according to the Australian Alliance for Animals, would be expected to circumnavigate the African continent “to access Jordan via the Suez Canal with an expected journey time of over 33 days”.

“Ultimately, all plans are commercial decisions for the exporter that must be assessed by the department as the regulator,” the DAFF stated.

Opposition to live exports

A rally to show opposition to live exports was held in Fremantle yesterday (Tuesday, January 30) that was organised by a non-profit organisation, Stop Live Exports. Rally in Fremantle, Australia Source: Stop Live Exports

The Animal Justice Party in Australia has called for “the thousands of animals on board the MV Bahijah to be taken on shore now”.

The possibility of the extended journey for the livestock that are re-exported was described as “irresponsible” by Dr. Suzanne Fowler of Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) Australia.

“To subject them to what could end up being a total of over 60 days of this is inarguably unconscionable,” she added.