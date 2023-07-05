Farming was the sector with the highest number number of work-related fatalities in 2022 with 13 deaths, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

There were nine farm fatalities in 2021, a reduction of more than 50% on 2020, when 20 people lost their lives.

The HSA annual report for 2022 shows that the construction and farming sectors accounted for almost three-quarters of all work-related fatalities last year.

Overall, there were 27 lives were lost in work-related incidents in 2022, which is the lowest number on record since the HSA was established in 1989.

HSA

There were a total of 11,150 inspections and investigations carried out by the HSA across all economic sectors in 2022, up from 8,586 during the previous year.

It is the highest level of inspections carried out by the authority since 2013.

There were 10,509 “proactive and reactive inspections” carried out across all sectors with a particular focus on the construction, agriculture, health and social care, transport, retail and the mines and quarry sectors.

Advertisement

The construction sector accounted for the largest number of inspections in 2022 at 3,331. The sector saw a decline in fatalities in 2022, with 7 fatalities in 2022 compared to 10 in 2021.

There were 1,069 inspections in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector last year.

The HSA report states that 17 improvement notices or directions were issued, 28 prohibition notices and written advice was given on over 500 occasions.

Safety

The authority undertook four inspection campaigns in the agriculture sector in 2022.

The campaigns focused on safe livestock handling during calving; the safe use of tractors and machinery in silage season; working at height and farmer health and wellbeing.

The HSA and the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC) promoted farm safety at several major events last year, including the Tullamore Show and the World Ploughing Championships.

Sixteen HSA prosecutions were concluded in 2022, with 12 cases prosecuted on indictment and 4 prosecuted summarily, resulting in fines totalling €1,268,250

Advertisement

The report states that a case involving Kildare Chilling Company was heard in Naas Circuit Court on January 21, 2022.

The company was fined €100,000 after pleading guilty to one charge under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act (2005).

The case followed the death of an employee at its meat factory in Kildare town on February 15, 2018.

The employer was found to have failed to manage and conduct work activities, specifically the operation of a forklift truck in proximity to pedestrians.

The company failed to have a traffic management system or plan in the middle yard of the meat factory providing for designated pedestrian routes, crossing points, safety warning signs and the wearing of ‘hi-vis’ clothing.



