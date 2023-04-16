The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it has launched an investigation following the tragic death of a farmer in Co. Cork over the past few days.

It’s understood the farmer, who was in his early 70s, died after being crushed in a incident with a bull in a shed at his farm near Enniskeane, Co. Cork last Friday, April 14 around 4:00p.m.

He was discovered by a vet to arrived at the scene, as he had been called out prior to the incident to attend to the bull.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that the local coroner was notified and the man’s body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Funeral for farmer killed by bull

The farmer has been named locally as Joseph Shorten from Castletown-Kenneigh.

He is survived by his wife Joan and his siblings Mary, Ben and Robert and extended family.

He will be reposing at O’Mahony’s funeral home, Enniskeane, tomorrow Monday evening (April 17) from 6:30p.m until 7:30p.m followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Kenneigh.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 2:00p.m followed by burial after in Killowen Cemetery.

Advertisement

HSA

In other news related to the HSA, it is to will begin a two-week national farm inspection campaign tomorrow Monday, April 17 focused on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes (ATVs).

The authority said that it remains “concerned” about safety issues around farm vehicles across the country ahead of the busy silage harvesting season getting underway.

From November 2023, it will be a requirement for those using quad bikes for work purposes to complete training and wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

During this campaign, HSA inspectors will offer guidance to farmers to ensure that they will be in compliance ahead of the deadline.