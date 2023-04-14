The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two-week national farm inspection campaign on Monday, April 17 focused on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes (ATVs).

The authority said that it remains “concerned” about safety issues around farm vehicles across the country ahead of the busy silage harvesting season getting underway.

Between 2018-2022, there was a total of 34 vehicle related fatalities on Irish farms.

18 of those deaths involved tractors, while quad bikes were a factor in four fatalities.

Of the 18 farm fatalities involving tractors, 10 involved people aged 65 or over.

Of the 4 quad related fatalities, two involved children and two involved people over 60.

HSA

The current Farm Safety Action plan, developed by the HSA and the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee, puts an particular emphasis on “high-risk activities” such as the use of tractors and quads.

From November 2023, it will be a requirement for those using quad bikes for work purposes to complete training and wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

During this campaign, HSA inspectors will offer guidance to farmers to ensure that they will be in compliance ahead of the deadline.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the HSA, said: “We’re running this inspection campaign primarily to encourage farmers to take time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage harvesting season.

“We urge famers to plan ahead and make sure all involved in silage harvesting, all workers and contractors, have the necessary training and competence to do the job safely.

“Safe systems of work that minimise risk must be planned for on each farm and followed by all involved.

“Training must take place if it hasn’t already, particularly for new operators, to ensure the safe use of all machinery.

“The condition of the machinery to be used is also critical and any maintenance required should be identified and addressed now, well in advance of use, particularly to hitching, steering and braking systems,” he said.

Safety

According to the HSA, the majority of injuries and fatalities with tractors, quads or farm machinery involve a combination of operator error, poor maintenance procedures and a lack of training, combined with the presence of children/elderly near the work activity.

The authority urged farmers to consider the follow when using vehicles on farms:

Has the work activity been planned in advance?

Have all drivers or operators received adequate instruction and training?

Are brakes, handbrakes or parking brakes working properly?

Are cabs and doors in good condition?

Are tractor mirrors clean, in good condition and set correctly?

Do all operators of vehicles have the correct PPE?

Is work organised to avoid the presence of young children or other vulnerable individuals such as elderly family members?

Ahead of silage season, the HSA is asking all farmers and contractors to complete the dedicated ‘harvesting checklist’ in the new farm risk assessment document available on the HSA website.

“Serious injuries or further deaths can be prevented if farmers carry out this risk assessment, plan their work in advance, ensure important precautions are taken and remember to keep people and vehicles separate to ensure safety,” Griffin said.