Cork County Council is inviting members of the public to share their views on early-stage plans for a section of the West Cork Greenway.

The local authority said that this section of the project would service the areas of Crossbarry, Bandon, Clonakilty and Timoleague.

The public consultation is being held online through the project website and will remain open for submissions until Friday, June 14.

The council will also host two in-person public consultation events, in Bandon Town Hall on Tuesday, May, 21 and in O’Donovan’s Hotel, Clonakilty on Wednesday, May, 22.

Both of the in-person events will run from 2:00p.m until 8:00p.m.

Cork County Council said that submissions can be made by post to the greenways section of the Cork National Roads Office in Glanmire.

West Cork Greenway

This project is currently at phase 1 concept and feasibility stage which involves the development of a study area, examining the feasibility of the project and reviewing the proposed route.

This project is funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Greenway Programme and future development of the scheme will be subject to that support.

This initial public consultation is designed to provide feedback to the project design team.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn is encouraging people to share their views.

“Cork County Council welcomes the opportunity to meet with members of the community at the in-person events and is asking people to take the time to provide feedback through the online questionnaire.

“Community input is key to ensuring this greenway aligns with the needs of residents and businesses in the area.

“Our common goal is to develop a greenway that will provide a safe, sustainable, and healthy transport option for local communities.

“It would support a modal shift away from car use and also encourage visitors to come and explore the local heritage and scenic areas of west Cork,” he said.

In February, Cork County Council signed a €2.8 million contract with RPS Consulting Engineers to examine this 40km section of the West Cork Greenway.

The contract will take the project from the phase 1 concept and feasibility stage through to the phase 4 statutory process.





