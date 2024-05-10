The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a ‘Condition Orange’ forest fire warning for the coming days.

Due to the current weather patterns, the department said that a high fire-risk is deemed to exist in all areas where “hazardous fuels” such as dead grasses and shrub fuels like gorse and heather are present.

The warning is currently set to remain in place until 12:00p.m on Monday, May 13.

The department said that that the “high-pressure dominated” weather will bring settled conditions and higher temperatures across the country.

While some areas may receive isolated rain showers during this time, most areas can be expected to see dry weather, light to moderate winds, higher temperatures and strongly elevated fire risks in areas with fire-prone vegetation types.

Fire warning

In the event that fires do occur, DAFM said that fire behaviour is likely to be moderated by increased live fuels growth, particularly in upland grasses.

However, it said that fires may be adversely influenced by light and variable winds.

All forest owners and managers are being advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

The department said that fire lines, fire plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready.

Owners and managers of forestry should also check that insurance and helicopter contracts are checked and confirmed.

They should also consider the fire mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire

The department said that it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31, in any year.

It added that landowners found burning illegally could face fines, imprisonment and single farm payment penalties.

The department reminded members of the public who are planning on visiting forests not to use barbeques or open fires at any stage.

Visitors to the countryside should be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.