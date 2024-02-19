Agricultural technology company, Farmeye has officially launched its new office at Monksland, Athlone, with special guest, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveney.

The company provides a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) platform for natural capital on farms and in nature.

The platform enables insights to be derived from soil health, farm carbon, and environmental data, enabling stakeholders in the agri-sector to improve performance and sustainability.

Speaking at the official launch of the new offices, Minister Coveney said: “Ireland has the potential to become the Silicon Valley for AgTech software, and companies such as Farmeye are leading the way.

“Ensuring all of us, as consumers, have sustainable food means we need verified and transparent data.

“Farmers and food producers also benefit from this data so that they can protect all our futures by sustainably managing our soil, water, and farmland habitats.

“Farmeye is using innovative technology to provide the data that is central to the increased adoption of sustainable farming methods, a development so important to our global reputation as a food island,” the minister added.

With over 3.5 million acres mapped for soil health, Farmeye now employs 20 people in Co. Roscommon and is exporting to eight countries internationally. At the launch of the new office at Monksland Athlone

Galway-Roscommon Senator Aisling Dolan added: “I am delighted to welcome Minister Simon Coveney to Monksland to open the new premises of a cutting-edge Co. Roscommon AgTech company.

“Dr. Eoghan Finneran, based locally in Taughmaconnell, is one of the co-founders of Farmeye, a successful and innovative venture with up to 20 staff.

“This demonstrates how Roscommon is leading the way in agricultural technology so that Irish farmers can promote good soil health and increase productivity.”

Dr. Eoghan Finneran, said: “As Farmeye embarks on this new chapter, we remain steadfast in our mission to revolutionise agriculture through cutting-edge technology and sustainable food production.

“Our aim is to empower farmers, agri-advisors, and agri-food companies with the digital tools and insights needed to optimise productivity while minimising environmental impact.”

Enterprise Ireland’s manager for Industrial and Life Sciences, Cepta Duffy, said: “Today is a landmark day for Farmeye and Enterprise Ireland has been proud to work with the company on its ambitious strategy since it was a spin-out from University of Galway.

“Based in Roscommon, the… team is building a global brand renowned for innovation and insight.

“We look forward to working with FARMEYE on its ambitious scaling agenda which delivers real benefits to farmers, consumers and the environment.”