Gardaí are investigating a number of rural burglaries in the Kells area, Co. Meath, which occurred in the last week.

On Tuesday, February 13 gardaí received a report of an incident of burglary in the Newrath Big area of Kells.

On the same date between between 6:00p.m and 6:20p.m, a burglary occurred at a house in St Colmcilles Villas in Kells.

Gardaí also received a report of an incident of burglary that occurred between 11.30a.m and 4:00p.m at a premises at Main Street, Moynalty.

Advertisement

Detectives from Kells attached to the Meath/Westmeath crime hub are investigating the incidences and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anybody with information has been asked to contact Kells Garda Station.

Farm appliances

Gardaí in Meath also stated that there were a number of thefts of various farm appliances and machinery in the Stamullen area in the last few weeks.

An Garda Síochána reminded farmers of the following farm machinery theft prevention advice:

Advertisement

Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse;

Photograph machinery and tools, keep a detailed record of make, serial number and colour;

Restrict access to your farmyard, install gates and fix them to sturdy concrete or metal posts;

Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house;

Consider joining a community alert scheme or starting your own.

“Increased amounts of farm thefts occur in spring and autumn, which may be related to peak farming activity,” Gardaí stated.

Burglaries in Cavan

Detectives in Cavan are also investigating two break-ins at houses in the townland of Dernafast, Loch Gowna, near the soccer pitch on the Aughnacliffe Road.

The incidences are believed to have occurred on between 5:00p.m on February 10 and 1:00p.m of February 11.

Gardaí stated that is is “highly likely” these incidents occurred during the hours of darkness.

Anyone that noticed any suspicious activity during the period or passed that way and has dashcam footage has been asked to contact Cavan Garda Station.