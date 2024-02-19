During the busy lambing season on many farms, farmers are aware of the physical strain assisting the birth of a lamb can bring.

From lifting heavy loads, awkward postures, repetitive movements and poor workplace set up, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has stated that these are the main risk factors associated with back pain and musculoskeletal disorders amongst farmers.

It is important to look for ways to reduce these risks by making sure the work during lambing is planned and organised.

Lambing facilities

Sheep may lamb indoors or outdoors, but in both situations, it is important that there are adequate facilities present to ensure activities can be easily planned, managed and controlled.

Good fencing and sheep handling equipment are a must when lambing outdoors. Sheep gates and penning in the field or providing passageways into a shed, will assist in drafting out sheep that need assistance at lambing.

Sheep can be housed in purpose-built sheds or in existing farm buildings. The HSA recommends these buildings must be structurally sound and suitably located.

Subdividing the shed with penning will help create more manageable groups. Lambing pens should be located adjacent to the group pens.

It is important to ensure all sheds and access passageways have good lighting. The lighting and wiring in the yard should be checked by a qualified electrician regularly. Dull or faded lights should be replaced.

Lambing cameras can be a useful aid to reduce risks around lambing so you can monitor from a distance as well as easing the workload and fatigue involved. Cameras can also help to avoid disturbing the natural lambing activity.

Handling ewes

Animals giving birth or preparing to give birth can be easily disturbed and stressed by dogs or children close by.

The HSA therefore recommends to keep children and dogs well away from the lambing pens at this time.

Most ewes will lamb on their own in their own time. Correct ewe body condition, nutrition and adequate space at the feed barrier will all help reduce the need for assisted lambing.

However, you will always have some difficult births and some will need intervention. Ensure gates are available to help catch the ewe in a controlled low stress manner.

According to the HSA, manual handling is a common risk factor at lambing so assistance holding the ewe in the correct position will reduce the risk of bending and twisting the back and prevent possible back injury to the handler.

Zoonotic diseases

By managing the threat of zoonotic diseases on the farm, farmers can prevent the spread of diseases, such as a toxoplasmosis infection.

Cat droppings from young cats are an infection source on the farm, and ideally feed stores should be cat proof.

However, cat droppings on hay, silage or bedding can also cause infection.

Pregnant women who come into close contact with sheep during lambing or other farm animals that are giving birth may risk their own health, and that of their unborn child, from infections that such animals can carry, according to the HSA.

To avoid the possible risk of infection at lambing time, the HSA recommends pregnant women should consider the following advice:

Avoid close contact with ewes about to lamb and keep away from aborted or new-born lambs, or with the afterbirth, birthing fluids or any bedding materials contaminated by such birth products;

Do not touch or handle clothing, boots or any materials that may have come into contact with ewes that have recently given birth, their lambs or afterbirths;

Pregnant women should ensure that their partners or other contacts who have attended lambing ewes take appropriate health and hygiene precautions, including the wearing of personal protective equipment and clothing and adequate washing to remove any potential contamination.

The HSA has stated: “Farmers have a responsibility to minimise these risks to pregnant women, including members of their family, the public and professional staff visiting farms”.