Farmers urged to give their views at CAP meetings this week

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is set to hold two Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2020 public events in the coming days.

Set to be held in counties Sligo and Laois this evening, Wednesday, October 2, and tomorrow evening, Thursday, October 3 respectively, both meetings will begin at 7:00pm.

This evening’s event will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Clarion Road, in Sligo, while tomorrow’s meeting will take place in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the Portlaoise meeting, Laois Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) county chairman Francie Gorman said:

I would encourage farmers from Laois and surrounding counties to go to it; it is probably the last chance in this area that farmers are going to get to make their point directly to officials in the Department of Agriculture.

The Laois IFA chairman stressed the importance of farmers coming out in force to give their views on proposals such as convergence, payment capping and sector supports

“We have huge concerns about how the CAP is going to support farmers going forward in terms of supports for the suckler, beef and sheep sectors and how environmental measures are going to impact on farmers’ abilities to farm and their payments,” Gorman added.