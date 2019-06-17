Farmers ‘ready to take on’ climate challenge if given supports

The success of the Government’s climate action plan will be determined by the willingness shown to put in place the necessary policy measures to ensure the delivery of the Teagasc climate roadmap, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking ahead of the publication of the plan, IFA president Joe Healy said that such policy measures would be needed to make farm-scale and community-based renewables a reality.

He said: “The Teagasc climate roadmap contains a scientific pathway that can transform our renewables sector and offset agricultural emissions.

Farmers are ready to take on the challenge. However, Government must put in place the required grid access, planning and tariff supports.

“The delivery of this requires a whole-of-Government approach and today’s Action Plan must be the first step in making this happen,” he added.

Healy said he would be looking for significant intent on the microgeneration of electricity, with credible tariffs and supports to incentivise communities.

Any increase in the carbon tax would be very difficult for farming as there isn’t an alternative.

The president said the critical issue for farming and agriculture is that the Irish low-carbon model of food production is not sacrificed.