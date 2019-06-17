Unsettled showery conditions through to midweek – Met Éireann

Unsettled, showery and mild conditions will continue until midweek but it will turn fresher and slightly cooler later in the week, according to Met Éireann.

There will be frequent and heavy showers in the west and north at first today, but showers will ease later in the day with a few heavy ones remaining in the north, the national meteorological office notes.

Elsewhere will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and just the odd passing shower; however, later this afternoon and evening scattered showers will break out in the east.

Top temperatures will reach 15° to 18° in moderate to fresh south-west winds, expected to ease by evening.

Tonight will be mostly dry apart from a few showers at first in the east and north but these will die out later.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between 5° and 8° in just light southwesterly breezes with some patches of mist and fog forming, according to Met Éireann.

Drying conditions have been generally poor due to the unsettled, cool and showery conditions, but there should be some improvement in parts of the midlands, south and east as showers will be more scattered in these parts.

Spraying opportunities will be generally moderate or poor depending on shower activity.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are around 30 to 35mm in some parts of Munster and south Leinster, but much lower elsewhere, especially further north with some poorly drained soils in north-east Connacht and south Ulster saturated.

The coming week’s expected rainfall will likely see soil moisture deficits rise a little but, with highest rainfall expected in the north, some poorly drained soils could remain saturated in north-east Connacht and south Ulster, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with some sunny spells but scattered showers will push in over Connacht and Ulster, according to the national forecaster.

Top temperatures will reach 15° to 19° degrees, possibly even 20°, in just light south-west to westerly breezes with some sea breezes developing along south and east coasts.

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry with clear spells but scattered showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties.

Winds will fall light with some mist or fog forming. Lowest temperatures will be around 5° to 9°, according to the national forecaster.

Outlook

There will be scattered showers on Wednesday with some sunny spells, but showers will become widespread and frequent in the west and north in the afternoon, keeping top temperatures there around 14° to 16°.

However, over the east and south, top temperatures will reach 17° to 19°; winds will be light to moderate south-west to west.

Wednesday night showers will become confined to the Atlantic coastal counties with the east and south becoming mostly dry with some clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will fall to 6° to 9° in a light south-west to westerly breeze.

Thursday will be a fresher and slightly cooler day as winds become moderate west to north-west. There will be scattered showers with good sunny spells.

The showers will be more frequent or heavy in the north-west and north, according to Met Éireann, with top temperatures be 13° to 16° or 17°, highest in the south and east.