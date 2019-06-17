Irish tillage society celebrating 50 years next week

The Irish Tillage and Land Use Society is celebrating 50 years in 2019 and is holding its celebration this Thursday, June 20.

Each year, the group runs a summer field event and this year things will be a little bit different. Hugh McDonnell (Bagenalstown) and John Brophy (Tullow) are both letting attendees onto their farms to discuss the changes in farming practices over the last 50 years.

Hugh is a long serving member of the organisation and a range of old varieties will be on display on the farm, including wheat, barley and oats.

John’s late father Stan was the first president of the society. There will be a large range of vintage, classic and modern machinery on display on the farm and members will discuss mechanisation on tillage farms over the years.

In the evening, proceedings move to Mount Woseley Hotel in Tullow, Co. Carlow. Tim O’Donovan will host a panel discussion between three former ITLUS US internship winners. All of whom were hosted by Kevin and Michelle Rosenbohm from Missouri.

A book to mark the 50th anniversary will be launched at 6:00pm and this will be followed by dinner.