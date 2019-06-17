Irish tillage society celebrating 50 years next week
The Irish Tillage and Land Use Society is celebrating 50 years in 2019 and is holding its celebration this Thursday, June 20.
Hugh is a long serving member of the organisation and a range of old varieties will be on display on the farm, including wheat, barley and oats.
John’s late father Stan was the first president of the society. There will be a large range of vintage, classic and modern machinery on display on the farm and members will discuss mechanisation on tillage farms over the years.
A book to mark the 50th anniversary will be launched at 6:00pm and this will be followed by dinner.
Registration begins at 10:30am on the day of the event. Those wishing to attend either, or both, events should email: [email protected] as soon as possible.