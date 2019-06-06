June…a month to see new advances in the tillage fields

June is a month often used to investigate and collect knowledge in the tillage sector, with an array of open days and shows to attend. New varieties, machinery and the latest technology will all be on display at different events throughout the month.

These events provide plenty of opportunities to ask questions, look at the latest varieties and chemistry up close and even test drive some machinery.

First on the list is the Dairygold tillage evening this week.

Dairygold Tillage Evening – June 6

Kicking off at 6:00pm at the Department of Agriculture’s farm in Ballyderowan, Fermoy, Co. Cork, the evening will focus on spring barley and cereal disease resistance.

The Department’s Séamus Kearney will be on hand to discuss the latest varieties, while Steven Kildea of Teagasc will carry out a Ramularia workshop and Ciarán Collins – Teagasc Tillage Specialist – will tackle malting barley agronomy.

Cereals 2019 – June 12 and 13

Cereals 2019 takes place next week in Lincolnshire in the UK and many Irish make the trip to the tillage-focused event each year. As always there will be a focus on agronomy, varieties and the latest innovations.

This year attendees will also have the chance to try out the latest new machinery in the ‘Ride & Drive’ arena.

Cereals 2019 takes place on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 of June at Boothby Graffoe, Lincoln, Lincolnshire in the UK.

Goldcrop open days – June 18 and 21

Goldcrop will host its annual Arable Crop Open Days on Tuesday, June 18, at its trial site in Mooremount, Dunleer, Co. Louth and on Friday, June 21, at its trial site in Ballybane, Shanagarry, Co. Cork.

As always the company’s latest varieties will be on show. Last year’s event had everything from wheat to oilseed rape to rye on display.

Registration is at 9:30am and proceedings kick off at 10:00am.

Groundswell No-Till Show and Conference – June 26 and 27

For anyone interested in conservation tillage the Groundswell No-Till Show and Conference is a must attend event. It takes place on Lannock Manor Farm, Hertfordshire, UK on June 26 and 27.

The theme of this year’s event is conservation agriculture and practical ideas on how to farm in the new environmental and political climate whilst regenerating your core asset – the soil.

Seedtech & Syngenta Open Day – July 4

Another event not to be missed is Seedtech & Syngenta Open Day, which will take place next month on July 4. The newest Seedtech varieties will be on display, while some of Syngenta’s chemical trials will also be available to view.

Tim O’Donovan will discuss hybrid barley agronomy on the day, while trials manager Patsy Kehoe will guide growers through spring oats, spring beans and winter wheat.

This event will begin at Arvum Group’s Production and Distribution Hub at Belview Port, Co. Kilkenny at 9:00am. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP to [email protected]