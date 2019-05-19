Test drive the latest machinery at Cereals 2019

Cereals – the Arable Event – in the UK is changing things up for 2019 and as Irish farmers decide whether to make the trip or not they might be interested to know some of the new features.

‘Ride & Drive’

The ‘Ride & Drive’ area is set to be a hit. Attendees will be able to test drive machinery along with a qualified representative from the given manufacturer.

The advantage of this area is that you can test drive the machinery in a working farm environment and also compare different machinery.

Potential buyers will have the opportunity to drive a wide variety of equipment from different manufacturers and compare power, productivity and performance.

As always there will be plenty of product launches at Cereals 2019. Berthoud will launch its new Axiale B3 Boom fitted to the Vantage trailed sprayer. The 33m boom will be demonstrated in the ‘Sprays & Sprayers’ arena.

Innovation and Technology Theatre

New to the event, the Innovation and Technology Theatre will provide speakers on topics from Health and Farm Safety to weather stations to the biological control of diseases and pests.

Non-chemical methods of weed control is a feature at this stand, while liquid fertiliser use will also be on the agenda, along with the role of Agritech in meeting rising global food demand.

Conservation Agriculture Theatre

Another new addition to this year’s event is the Conservation Agriculture Theatre. This stand will feature a number of speakers who will cover topics from strip tillage to restoring soil quality with leys.