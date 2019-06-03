Dairygold tillage evening set for this Thursday

Spring barley, ramularia and varietal resistance will be the focus of Dairygold’s Tillage Field Evening this week.

Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins will discuss malting barley agronomy and given the time of year there will be a focus on disease control programmes.

Dairygold suppliers grow malting barley for the Malting Company of Ireland – for both brewing and distilling.

Ramularia workshop

Steven Kildea of Teagasc will carry out a workshop on ramularia. The disease which has been problematic in recent years is a cause for concern with the impending ban on chlorothalonil.

Advertisement

Final sprays on wheat

Final sprays on winter wheat will also be topical as farmers decide what to do before the gate is closed on the crop until harvest.

Varieties

Séamus Kearney works in the variety evaluation section of the Department of Agriculture and will inform growers of varietal resistance and some of the upcoming varieties to look out for in cereal crops.

Attendees will enjoy a barbecue and have the chance to win spot prizes on the night. For more information and to RSVP to the event contact your local area sales manager or the sales team on: 022-31644.