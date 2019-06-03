Dairygold tillage evening set for this Thursday
Spring barley, ramularia and varietal resistance will be the focus of Dairygold’s Tillage Field Evening this week.
Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins will discuss malting barley agronomy and given the time of year there will be a focus on disease control programmes.
Dairygold suppliers grow malting barley for the Malting Company of Ireland – for both brewing and distilling.
Ramularia workshop
Steven Kildea of Teagasc will carry out a workshop on ramularia. The disease which has been problematic in recent years is a cause for concern with the impending ban on chlorothalonil.
Final sprays on wheat
Final sprays on winter wheat will also be topical as farmers decide what to do before the gate is closed on the crop until harvest.
Varieties
Séamus Kearney works in the variety evaluation section of the Department of Agriculture and will inform growers of varietal resistance and some of the upcoming varieties to look out for in cereal crops.
Dairygold’s Tillage Field evening is on this Thursday, June 6, at 6:00pm at the Department of Agriculture Farm in Ballyderown, Fermoy, Co. Cork.