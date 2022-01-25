Major concerns around the issues of public access and hillwalking, if not addressed, will lead to “difficult times ahead” for farmers, according to the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

It is calling for an awareness campaign to be launched that would publicise a code of conduct for hillwalkers.

And, it is seeking immediate engagement between state bodies and farmers relating to this ongoing concern.

The association’s national vice president, Pheilim Molloy said that over the last year, there has been a major increase in the number of people accessing farmers’ hills.

“This, in turn, has led to a significant increase in the number of farmers contacting our office distressed and frustrated by some hillwalkers showing scant regard for them and their property.”

These farmers have outlined details of dog attacks on sheep, as well as the blocking of gateways and access routes through illegal parking.

Advertisement

“Instances have also been reported of verbal abuse towards farmers when walkers were challenged as a result of disobeying signs.”

Additional concerns outlined by the INHFA representative include: gates being left open; fences being broken; increased litter; and the ever-increasing risk of fires resulting from a growth in wild camping.

“Farmers have been more than patient, but this patience and their good will should not be taken for granted, which is why we need immediate engagement,” the vice president said.

“This engagement must be driven by Minister Martin and supported by our county councils and include, as a starting point, an awareness campaign around a code of conduct for hillwalkers.”

“The INHFA wishes to acknowledge that the vast majority of walkers are compliant with requirements, however it has to be restated that farmers are very concerned about the prevalence of events as outlined and require an immediate resolution.”