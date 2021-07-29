Unrestricted access to uplands is “not a public right”, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has stressed, following a “significant increase” in people traversing the hills.

The organisation outlined the need for Minister forTourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin, the state bodies and the tourism sector to “engage with farmers and ensure they are okay with the general public accessing their lands“.

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell highlighted that the last number of weeks has seen an “unprecedented number of members contacting our office distressed and frustrated by some hillwalkers showing scant regard for them and their property”.

These farmers outlined details including the following:

Hillwalkers ignoring requests to not bring dogs;

Not staying to prescribed pathways;

Not closing gates as instructed;

Blocking access through illegal parking and on some occasions being confrontational and aggressive with farmers; and

Leaving large amounts of rubbish behind them.

“In addition to this with much of our uplands being Natura 2000 sites – SAC [Special Areas of Conservation] or SPA [Special Protection Areas] designations – the increased footfall from tourists is now starting to impact and damage some of these sites,” O’Donnell added.

While recognising the economic benefit a progressive tourism industry can have for local communities, stakeholders must “ensure that this is done in partnership with local landowners and farmers”, he said, adding:

“On this basis it is vital that all of those that are benefiting from this sector from hillwalkers, tour operators, hotels through to our county councils engage with local farmers and address any issues of concern.

“Through this process, there will be farmers and landowners that don’t want the public accessing their lands – and this must be respected and enforced. However, there will be a lot of farmers that are amenable to hillwalkers provided they are included and their issues of concern are addressed.”

The INHFA president added that there is a need for county councils to increase their engagement, “with a possible starting point being an information campaign around a code of conduct for hillwalkers”.

Stressing the danger of continuing to ignore the ever-increasing concerns expressed by farmers with regard to hillwalking, O’Donnell warned:

“The goodwill provided by many farmers should not be taken for granted.

“This is why we are urging the tourism sector, our county councils and the minister to engage constructively with farmers in finding a workable solution,” the president concluded.