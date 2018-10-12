Farmers advised to beat queues by avoiding ‘morning rush’ in Athenry

Organisers of the ongoing waste tyre bring centres around the country have advised farmers to avoid the morning rush to beat the queues seen at previous collections.

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) has offered recommendations for those intending on bringing waste tyres for its scheduled bring centre in Athenry Mart, Athenry, Co. Galway, which will be going ahead tomorrow (Saturday, October 13).

The group has advised farmers to avoid coming between 9:00am and 11:00am tomorrow, as this time had recorded large queues and traffic at both of the previous collections in Cootehill and New Ross.

It was noted that half of the farmers who brought tyres to the New Ross centre arrived during these two hours, with queues decimated after this time frame.

In a statement put up in a post on social media, the IFFPG said: “Just an update on Athenry Mart tomorrow.

To avoid long queues, avoid the morning rush of between 9-11am, the busiest times in the previous two collections! Half of farmers in New Ross came in during this time.







“Things run quite smoothly after that, no queues. Locall 1890-300-444. See you all tomorrow!” the post read.

The Athenry bring centre is one of the four waste tyre collections organised around the country by the IFFPG.

At the centres, farmers bringing tyres are reminded to bring their herd number for verification. They are also reminded that tyres must be clean; dirty tyres or tyres with rims will be rejected.

There is a subsidised rate for the first 3t; this amounts to €15/t. Farmers pay the market rate of €160/t for every tonne thereafter, according to the IFFPG.

The last event, in New Ross, Co. Wexford, saw over 500 farmers dropping off waste tyres; the one prior to that in Cootehill, Co. Cavan, also saw more than 400 farmers drop off an estimated 900t of tyres.

Following tomorrow’s collection, there will be one further bring centre scheduled to take place.