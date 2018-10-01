400 farmers and 900t of tyres arrive at Cootehill tyre collection

On Saturday, September 29, Cootehill Mart in Co. Cavan saw over 400 tractors, cars and jeeps arrive with an estimated 900t of farm-waste tyres to be recycled, according to a farm lobby group’s environment chairman.

The tyre collection was arranged after a total of almost €700,000 in funding was secured to mobilise a number of tyre recycling centres across the country.

In light of this, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) environment committee chairman, Thomas Cooney, has called on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, to announce additional recycling dates for farm-waste tyres.

Cooney’s request follows on from the “unprecedented level of support for the service” at the first bring centre in Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

He said: “Given the huge level of support for this recycling initiative and farmers willingness to recycle, Minister Naughten should now announce the nationwide roll-out of this service – to ensure this waste stream is removed off farms and recycled sustainably.”



Cooney added that the level of uptake on the service is an extraordinary commitment to the environment by farmers in the north-east and is a sign of the high response to Minister Naughten’s recycling initiative.

Concluding, the IFA’s environment committee chairman outlined farmers’ strong track record for recycling: “This recycling of farm-waste tyres builds on the farming community’s already good record.