Farmer discovers 5ft Burmese python on lands in Wicklow

A farmer has discovered a Burmese python abandoned in the Wicklow Mountains National Park over the weekend.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is appealing for information regarding the snake that was secured by a National Parks and Wildlife representative who was alerted by a local farmer.

The 5ft long snake, believed to be female, was found to be underweight, dehydrated and injured.

She has been placed in the care of a reptile specialist.

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling commented: “In addition to the potentially illegal release of a non-native species, there are numerous possible offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

This snake did not make its own way up the Wicklow Mountains and we believe that it was abandoned and left in an environment not suited to an animal of this type.

“We suspect that it had been abandoned some days prior to her discovery, but we also have reason to be concerned about the care that it was receiving prior to its release”.

Advertisement

The snake, named ‘Sammi’ by rescuers, is described as “hanging in there” but it is still very uncertain as to whether she will pull through.

Dowling added: “Animals such as Sammi have very specialised environmental requirements and will suffer slow, lingering deaths in normal Irish weather conditions.

During the exceptional summer last year, the ISPCA rescued two snakes which were active due to the warm weather.

“It raises the question how many animals of this type are out there dying slowly after being discarded by irresponsible owners that no longer want them.

“The ISPCA would like to see regulation of the breeding, selling and keeping of exotic pets.”

Concluding, Dowling said: “If anyone has any information about Sammi the ISPCA would like to hear from them.”