Farm plastic bring centres to be held this week

The first of a series of farm plastic bring centres hosted by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) kicked off last Friday, with several more centres to be held this week.

The first of the centres was held in Kilmallock Mart, Co. Limerick, on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20.

This will be followed by a contingent of events all around the country this week.

There will be four events this week in Co. Waterford. Today, Tuesday, April 23, will see a bring centre in Gaultier Glanbia, taking place from 9:00am through to 4:30pm.

This will be followed by a centre in Kilmeaden Glanbia tomorrow, one in Newtown Ballydurn GAA, Kilmacthomas, on Thursday, and an event in Stradbally Glanbia on Friday.

Meanwhile Mayo will see two events; a centre in Ballina Mart tomorrow, followed by one in Balla Mart on Thursday.

Two centres will also be held in Co. Kilkenny, hosted by Hennessy Feeds, Woodsgift, Urlingford, and Ballyhale Glanbia, tomorrow and Friday, respectively.

Finally, there will be three bring centres in Co. Westmeath, in Ringtown GAA, Whitehall; Milltown GAA, Rathconrath; and Delvin Mart, tomorrow, Friday and Saturday respectively.