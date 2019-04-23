Met Éireann: Rain to return with cooler days in store

Following a summery bank holiday weekend for much of the country, the next few days will bring bands of rain, with a return to cooler conditions forecast by Met Éireann.

Today will be mostly cloudy and misty at first with some showers. However, it is expected to brighten up later this morning and for the afternoon with any showers becoming confined to the north-west.

Hazy sunshine will develop later and it will become warm with top temperatures of 17° to 21° in moderate east to south-east or variable breezes.

Tonight will be mild, humid and misty with further showers moving up over the country from the south-east. Minimum temperatures will stay at 8° to 11° in mainly moderate east to south-east breezes, likely to become fresher along the north-east coast.

Drying conditions will gradually deteriorate through this week with a few showers around today, while increasingly unsettled conditions will establish from tomorrow onwards.

There will be good opportunities for spraying through today in just light breezes away from the coasts but winds will increase to moderate and at times fresh through this week.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are trafficable at this stage. There may be a little restriction to growth in moderate to well-drained soils but this situation will be redressed later this week.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will bring bands of heavy/thundery showers or rain spreading up from the south, according to Met Éireann.

Good dry bright periods likely until later in the north, while there will be moderate or fresh south-east or southerly breezes.

Highest temperatures will range from the high teens in the midlands and north to 14° or 15° in the south but it will turn cooler everywhere later.

Further showers will occur tomorrow night, some of them heavy and possibly thundery. Lows of 5° to 7° are given, in light to moderate east to south-east winds, which will be fresh to strong along the south coast.

Outlook

Thursday will see showers or longer spells of rain with some heavy and thundery falls; there will be variable cloud amounts with sunny spells.